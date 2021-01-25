Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $356,000 Position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 191,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

