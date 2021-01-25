Towerview LLC Grows Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education comprises 4.9% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 79,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 42,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $51,585.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,328 shares of company stock worth $672,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNED traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

