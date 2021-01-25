Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $323,000 in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.92. 4,963,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,340,066. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.