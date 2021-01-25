2,607 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,007. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

