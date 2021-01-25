Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.48. 2,127,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.