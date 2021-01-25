iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $244.61. 1,382,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average of $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

