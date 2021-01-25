GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Up 6.7%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.48 and last traded at $98.12. 22,609,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 7,204,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSX. Barclays lowered their price objective on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. CLSA raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.05 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

