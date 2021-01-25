Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,055,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,098,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,919. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.