Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.95. 575,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,104. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

