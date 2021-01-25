Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after buying an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,682,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

