Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.11. 243,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.18. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $130.14.

