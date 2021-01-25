Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 46 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify stock traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,205.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.86, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,037.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

