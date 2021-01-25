JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,748 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

