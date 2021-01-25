Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 29,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 227,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,860,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,828. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.