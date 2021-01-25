Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 30,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,216,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.27. 8,700,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

