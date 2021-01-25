NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $545.50. 332,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,118,081. The stock has a market cap of $337.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.93 and a 200-day moving average of $505.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

