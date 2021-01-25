$143.65 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will post $143.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the lowest is $110.70 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,612.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $303.30 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $361.60 million, with estimates ranging from $353.90 million to $369.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

FLGT traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,114,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

