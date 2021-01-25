Beaxy Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,270.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $826,155.94 and approximately $1,270.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00073043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.15 or 0.00806251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.53 or 0.04261203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017576 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

