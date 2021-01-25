Benin Management CORP Buys 7,650 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,096,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

