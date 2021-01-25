$632.97 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $632.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $647.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $612.62 million. Valvoline posted sales of $607.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $1,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Valvoline by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Valvoline by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. 1,347,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,430. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.