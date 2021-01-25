DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $6,500.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00425432 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,026,592,685 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,683,930 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

