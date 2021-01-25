Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.0954 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $766,548.19 and $27,921.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,351.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.50 or 0.04196050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00425848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.01 or 0.01344607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00546954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00425432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00273332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023286 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.