Incent Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $1,461.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 96.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00053954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00129206 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00278071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00069363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038122 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

