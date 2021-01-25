Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.80. The company had a trading volume of 623,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $98.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

