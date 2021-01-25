Zacks: Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.94. Minerals Technologies also posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of MTX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.09. 120,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,141. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

