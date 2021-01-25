SlateStone Wealth LLC Invests $662,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.29. The company had a trading volume of 463,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average of $124.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

