SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 12,893 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after buying an additional 352,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,911,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

