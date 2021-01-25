SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.38. 676,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

