Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $114.75. 230,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,347. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.