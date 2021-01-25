SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 13,132 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 545,567 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,521,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,032,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,650. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

