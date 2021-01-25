Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.17. 2,404,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,719,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

