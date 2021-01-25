Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

ADP stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.68. 1,790,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,136. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $154.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

