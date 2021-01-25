Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.19. 1,986,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,259,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $524.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

