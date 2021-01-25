National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Trading Up 5.6%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 1,609,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 676,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.82 million, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National CineMedia by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.