Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Shares Up 5.7%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.58 and last traded at $35.50. 787,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 427,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

