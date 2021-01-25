Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $93.40. 5,254,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,675. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

