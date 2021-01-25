Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.30. 1,555,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,019,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.