Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $34.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $880.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,901,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $718.21 and its 200 day moving average is $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $834.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,033 shares of company stock worth $82,793,823. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

