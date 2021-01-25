ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Trading 6.3% Higher

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.23. 296,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 206,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The firm has a market cap of $38.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

