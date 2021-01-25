Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Director Michael Henreid Halvorson Buys 200,000 Shares

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Director Michael Henreid Halvorson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,859,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,936,295.26.

Shares of CVE:ORE traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$0.98. 1,281,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,474. Orezone Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$247.60 million and a PE ratio of -12.41.

Get Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) alerts:

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.