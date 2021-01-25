Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,959 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $49,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Stryker by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $239.55. 1,369,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

