Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.34. 1,208,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,416. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

