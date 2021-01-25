Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Demars Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.57. 380,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The company has a market cap of $328.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

