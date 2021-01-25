Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,620. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

