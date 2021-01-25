Demars Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

WMT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.18. 281,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.78. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $413.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

