SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $10.57 Million Stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,433 shares during the period. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New comprises approximately 2.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the 3rd quarter worth $2,532,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 386.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New alerts:

Shares of IVOL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,132. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $28.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.