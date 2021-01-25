OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases 3,650 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,546 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,429,000 after purchasing an additional 188,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. 29,607,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,042,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

