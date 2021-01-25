OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys 2,150 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

KMI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. 16,376,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,671,654. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

