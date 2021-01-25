1,984 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Purchased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 279.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 575.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of SIZE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.36. 29,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,739. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61.

