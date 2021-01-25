iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,555,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.27. 193,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,842. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $53.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

